Matric Exam Results of Odisha Board To Publish Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The results of annual HSC board, Odisha will be published on June 25 from 6 pm onwards.

The result will be made available tomorrow on the official websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Incase of non-availability of internet facility, the results can be made available in mobile phones through SMS by typing OR01 <Roll No> and send the SMS to 5676750, informed Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

The results of State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examination will also be published tomorrow from the Head Office, Cuttack.