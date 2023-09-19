3 killed, 6 injured in accident in Kalahandi of Odisha

In a tragic road accident in Kalahandi district of Odisha, as many as three people were killed and six were injured.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Representational image

Kalahandi: In a tragic road accident in Kalahandi district of Odisha, as many as three people were killed and six were injured.

According to reports, the road accident took place at Chikili Chacha near Junagarh police station in Kalahandi district.

The truck hit the auto, said reports that all the passengers sitting in the auto belong to Thuamul Rampur block. Such an accident took place on the main road of Kalampur Junagarh near Chikili Street.

The victims were admitted to the Kalampur Community Health Center (CHC). Later they were shifted to Bhavanipatna Hospital.

