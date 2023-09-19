Odisha: Youth comes in contact with live wire on Ganesh Puja pandal, dies

Gajapati: In a tragic incident, a youth has been electrocuted on the Ganesh Puja Pandal in Gajapati district of Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, a live wire was lying on the Ganesh Puja pandal stage while it was being decorated. The youth was not aware of the same and came in contact with it and got electrocuted and died on the spot.

The deceased youth has been identified as J.Ganesh. He was electrocuted while setting up the mic at the Ganesh Pooja pandal last night that is on Monday.

He was initially admitted to the District Head Hospital in Paralakhemundi for treatment in a critical condition. The doctor declared him dead there.

The Gurandi police arrived at the hospital and sent the dead body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.

On Tuesday, one student has died while two others are said to be critical in Cuttack city of Odisha while transporting idol of Lord Ganesh on Tuesday.

According to reports, a student has died and two others have been critically injured after coming in contact with 11kv electric wire.

The students came in contact with the live wire while taking the idol of Lord Ganesh to a private university near Naraj area in Cuttack city.

In a similar incident on Monday, a youth died reportedly after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A group of eight youths were carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh to the puja pandal in a tractor. They were taking idol in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi, to be celebrated today.

But, the tractor came in touch with a live electricity wire at Balibilli village under Bari police station limits, due to which four youths became critical.