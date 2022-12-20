Watch: Fans chant ‘Sachin-Sachin’ mid-flight, cricket legend says “Seatbelt sign was on..”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a massive fanbase albeit being retired from the sport almost nine years ago. The former skipper redefined cricket in India and set new standards, which is why even the new generation of fans who falls in love with the game, cannot skip falling for Sachin either. The pride of the nation was a phenomenon, the first Indian sportsperson to enjoy a global fan following and his legend continues to grow.

In a recent event that was captured on camera and later circulated online, a group of Sachin’s fans when came to know that the GOAT was traveling in the same plane, they started chanting the iconic ‘Sachin-Sachin’ slogan to express their love for him.

Sachin did not want this moment to go unnoticed. Although he could not get up on the flight and thank his fans mid-air due to the protocols, he later took to his social media to post a video of the same along with a thank-you note.

In the note he wrote, “Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now.”

Watch Video Here:

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar replicates father Sachin Tendulkar to score century on Ranji Trophy