Arjun Tendulkar replicates father Sachin Tendulkar to score century on Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, scored his First Class century on his Ranji Trophy debut on Wednesday at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

It is to be noted that back in 1988, when Sachin was 15 years old, he had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat. After 34 years, Junior Tendulkar batted his maiden first-class century of 177 deliveries against Rajasthan today.

Coming to the bat no. 7 with positioned at 201 for 5, Arjun hit two sixes and 12 boundaries. At the end of the 40th over, he was batting on 112. He went on to stitch together a key partnership with Suyash S Prabhudesai, who also hit a century. Earlier this season, Junior Tendulkar had decided to move Goa and had sought ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Sachin had driven to Goa before Ranji Trophy began to meet his son. Arjun Tendulkar was always on the spot light in Mumbai and his performance was always under scrutiny.

Considered a bowling all-rounder, Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL but is yet to get a game. He made his under-19 debut against Sri Lanka in 2018 where he played two unofficial tests. He played only two T20s for Mumbai before making the shift.