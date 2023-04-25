Video of car covered with coins goes viral, watch

A car has been covered with Rs 1 rupee coins and the video of this car has gone viral on social media. Hundreds of coins have been glued to the external body part of the car in a way that the colour of the vehicle has turned silver colour. One can hardly see the original colour of the car. Besides the front and rear number plates and the glass windows, none other parts of the body is visible.

Instagram user Vishal_experimentking posted the video on April 9 and so far it has earned 2.888,171 likes. He captioned the post as ‘Coin wali Car’.

And the post has earned a number of interesting comments so far. A user commented, ‘Bullet proof’, while another commented, ‘Build quality increase.’

Another user commented, “That’s y we are not getting change in shops.”

Yet another user wrote, “Paisa toh sirf jine ke liye hoti hai ,

Hasne ke liye toh dosto ki zaroorat padti hai.”

“Bro has local pan shop,” commented another user.

Yet another user commented, “bhikaris on the road: apna time agaya.”

Watch the video here: