Vegetable vendor appoints bouncers to guard tomatoes, arrested

A video of Fauzi selling tomatoes under the security of bouncers, had gone viral on social media, vendor and son arrested.

Representational Image

Varanasi: A vegetable vendor and his son have been arrested in connection with the Samajwadi Party leader Ajay Fauzi’s show of selling tomatoes under security cover of bouncers.

Ajay Fauzi is absconding. ACP Bhelupur Pravin Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that an FIR against Ajay Fauzi, vegetable vendor Jag Narain Yadav, his son Vikas Yadav and other unidentified persons had been lodged under section 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage feelings), 153A (promoting enmity), and 505(2) (promoting enmity between classes).

Jag Narain and Vikas had been arrested while Fauzi was absconding, he said, adding that the teams had been engaged to nab him.

On Sunday, a video of Fauzi selling tomatoes under the security of bouncers, had gone viral on social media.

The police swung into action and took vegetable vendor Jag Narain and Vikas to Lanka police station.

During interrogation, the two revealed that Fauzi had managed the show at their shop. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who had initially jibed through his tweet that tomatoes should be sold in Z Plus security, has condemned the police action against the vegetable vendor and demanded his release.

Akhilesh stated, “In a country where there is no place for healthy sarcasm and satire, it should be understood that the party in power, harassing others, is itself scared .

