Kalbaisakhi in Odisha: Thunderstorms and lightning likely to continue for next 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorm and lightning to continue in Odisha for next four to five days.

Sharing about the weather updates, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, tweeted, “Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind likely over districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days.”

Furthermore, yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning has been issued to districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, and Kandhamal today.

During this period, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at the above places.

Likewise, tomorrow, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with likely to occur at a few gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph places over the districts of and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one Coastal Odisha, North or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.