New Delhi: More than 70 international and domestic flights of Air India Express cancelled from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning. The flights have been cancelled after the senior crew member of the airline went on mass ‘sick leave’.

Civil Aviation authorities are looking into the issues said aviation sources.

“A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations,” Air India Express said.

“While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result,” the Spokesperson informed.

“We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide,” the Air India Team added speaking on Air India Express cancelled news.

“Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport.” – Air India Express Spokesperson.

Further detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: Scare At Kolkata Airport As IndiGo Hits Stationary Air India Express Aircraft