Sundar Pichai reveals who is his ‘best work partner’ in new Instagram post

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared two adorable pictures of his best work partner- Jeffree in a new Instagram post. You might be wondering who is Jeffree. Google CEO’s best working partner is his pet dog Jeffree, who also happens to be a regular visitor at the Google headquarters.

Jeffree, who turned seven last December, has appeared on Pichai’s social media feeds many other times too.

In a new post, Pichai shared two snapshots of the adorable dog and affectionately referred him as his “best work partner”.

In November, Sundar Pichai had shared a photo of Jeffree sitting on a pavement along with other pooches. “Jeffree and friends,” the Indian-origin business leader had said in the caption.

On National Dog Day in 2022, Pichai shared photos of pet dogs of a bunch of Google employees, saying that seeing these pets, or “dooglers”, was one of the highlights of returning to office after the pandemic.

“Seeing dooglers at the office is definitely a highlight of returning to campus. Thanks to Diana, Peter, Carter, Chris, Olivia, Juan, Tatiana, and Traci for sharing these pics,” Pichai wrote.

Meanwhile, The Google CEO completed 20 years at the company and shared a nostalgic post showing his journey over the years.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then – technology, the number of people who use our products… my hair. What hasn’t changed – the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky.”

Apart from Pichai, many other CEOs are also proud dog owner including Elon Musk, whose Shiba Inu who is named Floki, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s dog Luna.