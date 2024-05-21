Ex-boyfriend punches groom on wedding stage in Rajasthan, video goes viral

Have seen several people gatecrashing ex-lover’s weddings in the movies and TV shows. But recently a video has popped up in which an ex-boyfriend comes to his girlfriend’s wedding and punches the groom repeatedly with a knife. The video has gone viral on social media.

Fortunately, the groom escapes with slight head injury. In the video, one can see a man standing on the stage for a photo shoot with the newly wedded couple. All of a sudden, he comes forward and started punching the groom, leaving everyone shocked.

The accused has been identified as Shankarlal Bharti, resident of Uncha. Both the bride and the accused were apparently working as school teachers at a Government Primary School, where they had some conflict with each other.

Later, the bride’s brother Vishal Sain said that the incident took place on May 12.

The video shared by the social media handle Ghar Ke Kalesh captured the Bollywood-like twist at the wedding. It read, “Wanna be Kabir Singh kinda Kalesh b/w Ex-Boyfriend and Groom on Wedding Stage (The ex bf and Bride were Teacher in same school) Bhilwara RJ.”

Here is the video:

Wanna be Kabir Singh kinda Kalesh b/w Ex-Boyfriend and Groom on Wedding Stage (The ex bf and Bride were Teacher in same school) Bhilwara RJpic.twitter.com/OkOiMbs5Yl — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 19, 2024

After, the video has gone viral, several people reacted to the video, saying, “Next time checking the guest list properly will be a priority for both the sides”, another man wrote, ” Crime patrol episode Criminal and mastermind will be the bride”. Another added, ” Silence for those who still believes “past don’t matter.” Past beating present.”