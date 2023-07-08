Noida Dog Owner Defends Viral Argument, Asserts Rights in New Video

After getting into a fight with other neighbours in a Noida housing complex, Richa Srinet, a dog owner, recently went popular online. She made a statement via videos posted to Twitter.

Richa responded to the event on Twitter by detailing everything that was said to her during the Friday confrontation with neighbours over her pet dog. In the Hindi video, Richa stated, “I was mentally disturbed since I got trolled online after this incident.” She added that she had endured foul language abuse.

She described to the general audience how she was told during the verbal exchange, “50 rupay ka kutta aur 200 rupay ki leash (the dog is worth Rs 50 and the leash is worth Rs 200)”. She acknowledged that she had responded negatively to the abuse, but only when it became more severe.

She added that when a woman started recording the situation on her smartphone, she lost her composure and became agitated. “How come hum kisi bhi pashu pakshi ka bol sakte hai?” Richa also added in the video, “(Can we judge the worth of any living being?)”

On Twitter, a video of Richa yelling at the people in her Noida housing community went viral. She was seen in the 40-second video debating the muzzle of her pet dog in the lift with other inhabitants of her housing society. Richa was tightly holding her pet dog while it was on a leash when a man asked her to make her dog wear a muzzle.

Richa also posted a film of her security guard, who works in the tower she lives in, who was present during this occurrence. The guard might be seen approving of the residents’ mistreatment of Richa.

When Richa had finished her tweets, she questioned, “Kya ye bacche hamare bacche nahi hai? Are these furry friends not my children? Mai bilkul bhi darne waali nahi hu kyuki mai har cheez se pyar krti hu. Because I adore every living thing, I won’t be scared off by these abuses and stop loving animals.

Recently, it has been clear in Noida communities where pet owners are engaging in tense conflicts with others. Particularly in high-rise complexes, pet owners are becoming more and more afraid that they won’t be able to control their animals.