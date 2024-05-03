WATCH: Viral video shows baby elephant searching for its mother, netizens in awe

Cute and heartwarming videos of animals often leave netizens in awe. Now in a recent viral video, a baby elephant can be seen searching for its mother. This clip has left the internet in awe, and is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The video was shot in Amboseli National Park in Kenya. The viral elephant video was shared originally on Instagram by wildlife photographer Philipp. The clip opens up to show a tiny baby jumbo sprinting across the grassland. It seemed as if the baby elephant was searching for its mother.

As it comes across a herd of elephants, it stumbles upon a couple of other elephants before finding its mother. After crossing few of its “non-mummy” elephants, the baby jumbo finally found its mother towards the end of the herd. Upon finding her, the baby elephant becomes instantly calm and stands by her side.

Wildlife photographer Philipp wrote in the caption of the post, “I watched this 1000x, and I am still smiling! How often did you watch this little cutie? Truly, it is a moment of pure joy that’s bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face.” Take a look at the elephant viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHILIPP | big cats & wildlife photography (@sightingsbyphil)



The viral video of the baby elephant searching for its mother was shared on April 20. Since then, the short clip has managed nearly 470k views. Meanwhile, it has also fetched above 41k likes and hundreds of comments.

Some of the comments on the viral video included: “Looking how fast he runs to find HIS momma.” “Cuteness overloaded! We need to protect the wildlife!” “That is what we need to see. No zoos please. A week in the bush is the best therapy.”