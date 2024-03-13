New scorpion species with 8 eyes and legs discovered in Thailand

The earth has numerous numbers of species which are yet to be discovered. Let it be underwater or in the land, still many animal species remain undiscovered. Meanwhile, a team of researcher discovered a new species of scorpion with eight eyes and legs in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Thailand.

As per the reports published in Zookeys, the team of researchers were camping near the Tenasserim Mountain Range when they stumbled upon a new type of scorpion. After discovering these scorpions, they conducted studies on three adult males and one adult female of these species to discover them to belong to subgenus Euscorpiops. These scorpions have been named as Euscorpiops Kranchan after the national park in Thailand, where they were found.

According to the study, Euscorpiops Kranchan presents most features of subgenus Euscorpiops. They are very similar to most of the subgenus. Additionally, these scorpions have eight eyes and eight legs.

The Euscorpiops Kranchan employs the same ambush or sit-and-wait type of foraging to hunt as other scorpions. The study also found that the scorpions in this genus have limited distribution ranges with a high degree of endemism.

As per the study, so far, all scorpion species reported in Thailand were believed to be endemic to their habitats. These scorpions can be found mainly in mountain areas.

It is worth mentioning here that a new species of marine slug molluscs that live in marine habitats were found on wet and sandy beaches of Odisha and Bengal by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). This new species was named after the present President of India, Droupadi Murmu and is called Melanochlamys Droupadi.