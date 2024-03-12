Snake stunt goes wrong, watch horrific video

Snake stunt goes wrong. In a recent video, it has been seen that a boy tried to exhibit a stunt involving two snakes. However, it was later seen that the stunt went wrong as one of the snakes bit him and soon the whole scenario changes.

User karijulh25 posted the scaring video to Instagram and captioned it, “Snake by enjoy.”

As we can see in the video, perhaps in an attempt to exhibit a stunt show to his friend and get it recorded a boy tied two snakes to his body. One of the snakes has been tied to his forehead while the other one has been tied around his neck.

The boy is standing on a boat that has been stationed in a swamp area while someone is recording the video and his friends are sitting nearby. Meanwhile the boy giving a Piece to the Camera in which probably he was trying to narrate about the snake stunt. He is showcasing the two snakes, who are again seem really disturbed and poisonous despite their small size.

Now, the snake that has been tied to the boy’s neck bites near his nose and the boy suddenly feels pain. He just holds the portion of his face where the snake bit and calls for help. Now, a few of the other boys are seen rushing near him because as of now the scenario changed abruptly.

The video ends abruptly because the situation was no more suitable for a stunt show. And hence, we don’t have any idea what exactly happened later. However, watching the climax of the available clip it seems the boy borne a snake bite which was not good.

These days people are attempting horrific activities to make them popular on social media. However, it is advisable that whenever someone is going to perform a stunt, he should take utmost precaution so that the happy show should not turn into a life threating danger. The stunt man should always perform under the guidance of a professional and experienced adult mentor to avoid any awkward situation.

Watch the video here: