Nag Nagin dance seen in Puri of Odisha on Niladri Bije day

Puri: On the occasion of Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath today a large number of devotees have crowded near the Chariots parked in front of Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. While devotees got darshan of the deities and the rituals of Niladri Bije another scene was also witnessed in the city.

Two cobras were witnessed tangling with each other by the side of the rail track in Puri today. This activity of the two cobras, which is considered a romantic dance, was caged in the camera by onlookers. Later, the Nag-Nagin dance went viral after being posted to social media.

The spine chilling video of the two cobra snakes indulging in ‘romantic dance’ was witnessed by a few people while many flocked to the spot after getting information about it.

As we can see in the video, the two snakes can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other. It seems like they are making love, as the serpents twisted their bodies on each other.

As of now the video of the cobra and lady cobra dancing with each other out of love has gained a lot of attention online.

Such scenes are witnessed during the rainy season. However, today though it was not raining such a magnificent scene could be witnessed in Puri.

Watch the video here: