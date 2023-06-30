Snake in ceiling fan video goes viral, watch

A video has recently making the rounds on social media platforms in which a snake is witnessed on a ceiling fan. The snake struggles for a little bit and then thrown away from the fan after getting hit by one of the blades of the fan. The video has gone viral.

Instagram user Arabbird shared the said short video clip on June 11 and within these few days the video has garnered as many as 584,396 likes.

In the said video a snake is seen coiled to a ceiling fan. The reptile is seen in between the revolving blades of the fan and the ceiling. Within sometime it emerges out and tries to slither, but the speeding blades of the fan make its task difficult. Looking at the moment, one can think that the snake will be chopped by the revolving blades.

The snake makes several attempt to get out of the fan but in vain. Now, it gets convinced that it is hard to get from this side and hence wants to tries to get out from another side of the fan when it gets thrown after getting hit by one of the blades.

Moreover, the snake gets thrown and lands right on the person who was recording the video. It can be guessed as the snake flies right into the camera and then only shaken view is seen.

The video has received several comments. Yet, there is hardly any comment in Hindi or English which makes it difficult to say what the users want to convey.

Watch the video here: