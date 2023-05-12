Man walks through snake-infested pit and slaps a cobra, viral video leaves Internet cracked

Advertisement

What would be your reaction if you encounter a cobra all of a sudden? It is only normal for one to feel scared and back away before things escalate unless you are a trained snake catcher, who has practiced patience and techniques to tackle a reptile in such situations. Even so, one would not dare to invite such a venomous snake into a battle. One man in Thailand, however, tried to prove to his audience during a snake show that he is the boss and not the serpent.

The footage starts with the snake handler in a den full of hundreds of snakes. He walks around unbothered and effortlessly moves snaked out of his way. Surprisingly, the snakes slithering around the hollow are all cobra that can fatally injure humans. Although the clip so far was surprising enough, what actually turned heads was the moment the man slapped a cobra for trying to bite him.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 3.9 million views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the unexpected slap as they filled the comment section with funny reactions.

“Man: Slaps Cobra Cobra: “Understandable. Have a nice day” wrote a man, and another commented, “If this guy can slap a King Cobra, I can surely go and speak to my crush.”

A third comment read, “This man is a true alpha” and a fourth user joked, “The one it zoomed in on was like. “Know what. I’m good.””

Here’s how others reacted: