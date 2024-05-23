Captivating viral video of girls dancing on Bhojpuri song ‘Hook Raja Ji’, WATCH

A captivating viral video of girls dancing on a mega hit Bhojpuri song ‘Hook Raja Ji’ has been doing the rounds on social media. The video features three cute girls in their night suits dancing to the Bhojpuri song in a place that looks like a bedroom.

This Bhojpuri song ‘Hook Raja Ji’ by Arvind Akela Kalluji has captivated millions of netizens. The popularity of Bhojpuri number is well know. The tune is highly captivating and so is the dance by the three girls who seem to be in their late teens.

The viral video of girls has been shared in an Instagram profile by the name of manushikha8 and has been captioned, “Vibing in #Biharisong #vibetohhai”

The girl standing in the front is seen wearing a white and blue striped coord, another is seen wearing a bark blue coord whereas another girl is seen wearing a casual grey tshirt and a black skinny trousers.

The video has garnered as many as 8.2 million views and as many as 222k likes. However, the comments have been blocked by the user who posted the video on Instagram.