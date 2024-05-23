BSF Jawan roasting papad in sand during the heatwave in Rajasthan, WATCH

With the temperature rising above 45 degrees, a recent video posted on X shows a BSF Jawan roasting papad in the hot sand of Bikaner.

The IMD issued heatwave warnings to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, predicting that temperatures would exceed 45 degrees. Delhi recently set a record high temperature of 47 degrees.

A video of a BSF Jawan roasting a papad in Bikaner, Rajasthan’s hot sand, has captured the attention of the media. This video was made to show how severe the heatwave affected the area.

The Jawan is seen wearing a cap, scarf, and sunglasses on his face, as well as gloves to protect himself from the heat. He is roasting the papad with one hand and holding his gun with the other. He also breaks the papad towards the end of the video, demonstrating that it was cooked.

With 5.5 views thus far and counting, the viral post has garnered a lot of online attention. People on the internet praised the Jawan for doing his job in spite of the difficult circumstances.

“From -50°C in Siachen to 50°C in Thar Desert… salute to our Army,” a user on X tweeted.

“All of us patriots salute these brave Indian soldiers who are protecting the country in such heat and adverse conditions,” said one commenter. Many said similar things. “Whether it’s +47 degrees or -47 degrees, our Jawans are always protecting us!”

“Global warming is the cause of all of this. One user said, “The world will need to seriously consider climate change; otherwise, things might get worse.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE :