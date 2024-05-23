Why these impalas flying across the road? Watch to know

Why these impalas flying across the road? This video has gone viral on social media where impalas are seen flying across the road.

X user Nature Is Amazing shared the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) through the handle @AMAZINGNATURE on May 22 and just within one day it has already garnered a huge 6 million views.

We can see that a herd of impalas are crossing the road while people are astonishingly witnessing them from their vehicles. The impalas are galloping so high that some of them look like they are flying. One after one a number of impalas cross the road in such hurry. While the onlookers are shocked to witness the flying impalas they are more worried about the reason of such high flying. And finally the answer comes. A cheetah is chasing them and hence they are running for their life with such speed.

The amazing video also earned a number of interesting comments.

“Nature’s drama unfolds! Impala versus cheetah—a thrilling sight indeed!,” commented a user.

“Whoever is good at photoshop, please add a high bar,” suggested another user.

“Why doesn’t it just have one of those slow-moving snacks, hanging out of their cars with a silly camera? Much easier prey,” commented a third.

“Oh, reindeer are flying across the road,” yet another user wrote.

“Looks like something out of a video game,” a fifth said.

“Fast food,” another user quipped.

“Some of these guys have so much speed it looks like they are flying – incredible!,” yet another user wrote.

“This scene is like a super exciting animal documentary, it makes my heart beat faster!,” another user commented.

Watch the video here: