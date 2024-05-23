DIY air conditioner only with table fan and bricks, WATCH viral video here

A viral video of a DIY air conditioner has been doing the rounds on the internet. The video has been widely shared and praised by netizens. Severe heat is being experienced throughout the world. Although rains are seen in some states of India but mostly the weather is hot and humid. People in urban areas are getting peace in air conditioned environment. But what about the people with limited economic resources?

It is difficult for common people to afford an air conditioner. So they look for ways (jugaad) to cool themselves in this intense heat and find a little relief from the sweltering humidity.

The video of making a DIY air conditioner in such a easy and affordable way has done viral recently. The air conditioner made with a table fan and wet bricks has received a massive positive response on social media!

But how does this air conditioner work? As seen in the video, one table fan and seven bricks are required to make this DIY. Arrange the seven bricks in a pattern and soak them with water. The cold air comes only when the fan in running from the back. As the bricks are wet with water, the air will come through the bricks and will be cool.

The incoming air will be cold and the person will feel blessed. After this video went viral many praised it. It received several positive reactions. So it is undoubtedly a novel way of comfort and a must try DIY trick.

WATCH: