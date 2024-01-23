Man walks on hand 110 km to reach temple, watch

A man walks on hand 110 km every year to reach the Lord Shiva temple. Popularly known as Bicchu Baba, the man reportedly took a vow to walk like a scorpion (walking on his hands) till the temple after his father was miraculously saved by the grace of God. The video of his walking on hands has gone viral.

The video of this man walking on his hands has gone viral. In the video we can see that he is walking on his hands on the road side while another man is accompanying him.

Recently, this video was shared by many where it was claimed that he was visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of the temple’s pran pratistha. However, The Quint has clarified that the man was not going to Ayodhya rather he was visiting a Lord Shiva temple by walking on his hands.

