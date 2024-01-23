Girl pens letter to Maa Samalei to make her love successful, watch

Sambalpur: In a rare occurrence, a letter was found in the Maa Samaleshwari temple in Sambalpur of Odisha where a girl had written Maa Samaleshwari to make her love successful. The letter was found in the Hundi (Donation box) of the temple.

As per reports, counting of the money dropped in the Donation Box of the temple was going on recently when a letter was found from the box. The members of the Committee who were counting the currency notes were astonished to find a letter among the currency notes. However, they took it out and read it.

In the letter a girl named Barsha had written Maa Samaleshwari to make her love successful. She described in the letter how much she loves her boyfriend. She urged in the letter that the Goddess should do something by which her parents as well as her boyfriend’s parent would agree to the proposal so that she can marry her boyfriend named Kanha. The girl further wrote in the letter that once her love would be successful, she would visit her temple to have a glimpse of the Mother Goddess. The whereabouts of the girl who has penned this letter is unknown.

Devotees are of the opinion that since they consider the deity as their mother they come up with all types of prayers. This includes a prayer for making one’s love successful.

