Karnataka Man's Attempt to Secure Free Bus Ride by Wearing Burqa foiled

Karnataka Man’s Attempt to Secure Free Bus Ride
Image for representation

A man was found impersonating a lady while donning a burqa (veil) in order to obtain a free bus ticket in Karnakata recently. Identified as Veerabhadraiah Mathapati, the man, attempted to obtain a ticket in the Dharwad district through the Karnataka government’s Shakti Yojana Scheme.

Veerabhadraiah was reportedly sitting at the bus stop when onlookers began to grow suspicious of him, reported India Today.

He was caught for his deception when a few people approached him to clear up their questions. He claimed to have donned the burqa to facilitate his begging when questioned.

The crowd, however, could not be duped by Veerabhadraiah’s ridiculous explanation, and they deduced that he had disguised himself in order to benefit from the Siddaramaiah government’s Shakti Yojana, which was implemented on June 11. The scheme allows women in the state to take the bus for free wherever in Karnataka.

He was allegedly carrying a woman’s Aadhar card, which he apparently intended to show as proof of his fake identity, in addition to his disguise of a burqa.

