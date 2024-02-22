IAS officer shares nostalgic moment from her past setback, posts UPSC main marksheet

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam remains one of the top life goal for many aspirants in India. Very few manage to crack the government exam every year in India and this leaves a lot of unsuccessful candidates. In order to motivate aspirants of various jobs, IAS officer Sonal Goel reflected on her journey towards cracking the UPSC Civil Services.

The post was shared on Twitter and it received instant attention online. Even though Sonal Goel faced initial setback in her life while preparing for UPSC Civil Services, she managed to get through it. Ms Goel did not qualify for the UPSC Civil Services in 2007 but was successful in cracking it 2008. In the first attempt (2007) she fell short of getting an Interview as her marks in the General Studies papers in Mains were low.

In her post, the IAS officer has shared her hard work and determination throughout her journey. “Reflecting on this journey, I am reminded of the invaluable lesson it holds for the aspirants . It’s a reminder that with dedication and relentless effort, no obstacle is insurmountable.

Every setback and failure is an opportunity to learn, improvise and ultimately, triumph,” said the post by Sonal Goel.

“Believe in your abilities, pursue your goals with passion, and never lose sight of your dreams. It is through perseverance that greatness is achieved,” the post added.