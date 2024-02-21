Man puts 68 matchsticks into nostrils, sets Guinness World Record

A man put 68 matchsticks into his nostrils and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records recently. Guinness World Records took to X and informed it.

Reportedly, the record maker is a 39 year old Danish man stuffed 68 matchsticks into his nostrils. He made this achievement in “most matches held in the nose” category. Taking to X GWR wrote, “Danish dad crams 68 matchsticks up his nose to set record.”

The man was actually required to put at least 54 matchsticks to achieve the feat. Yet, he ended up doing even a lot more than that. “Surprisingly it didn’t really hurt,” Mr Buskov told GWR.