Bride complains of stomach ache, delivers baby day following wedding

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman complained of belly ache at night on the marriage day. Accordingly, her husband rushed her to a hospital where the doctors informed that she is pregnant. She reportedly, delivered a baby on the following day. The incident took place in a village of Noida.

As per reports, a Noida man married a girl from Telangana on June 26. At the night on the marriage day, she complained of belly ache. Accordingly, her in-laws took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors, after examination informed the family that the woman is pregnant by seven months. Moreover, she delivered a baby on the following day.

The man's family doubted that the woman's family was aware of her pregnancy. The man's family had been informed that the woman had undergone a surgery recently, in which stones were removed from her belly, for which her belly looked ballooned.

The man’s family doubted that the woman’s family was aware of her pregnancy. The man’s family had been informed that the woman had undergone a surgery recently, in which stones were removed from her belly, for which her belly looked ballooned.

Following the incident, the groom’s family informed the girl’s family members. They refused to accept the girl and her newborn. The girls’ family arrived Noida.

Reportedly, the girl’s family took her back with them after the two families reached an agreement. Hence, no police complaint was filed as the case was mutually settled by them.

