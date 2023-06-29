Bride complains of stomach ache, delivers baby day following wedding

Noida man married a girl from Telangana on June 26. At the night on the marriage day, she complained of belly ache. Accordingly, her in-laws took her to hospital where the doctors informed that the woman is pregnant She delivered a baby on the following day

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
Bride complains of stomach ache
Image for representation only, Photo: IANS

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman complained of belly ache at night on the marriage day. Accordingly, her husband rushed her to a hospital where the doctors informed that she is pregnant. She reportedly, delivered a baby on the following day. The incident took place in a village of Noida.

As per reports, a Noida man married a girl from Telangana on June 26. At the night on the marriage day, she complained of belly ache. Accordingly, her in-laws took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors, after examination informed the family that the woman is pregnant by seven months. Moreover, she delivered a baby on the following day.

A man from a village in Greater Noida got married to a woman from Secunderabad earlier this week. All was going well, until the woman started complaining of stomach ache on the wedding night. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors told her husband and in-laws that the newly wed woman was seven-months pregnant, reported India Today.

Must Read

WATCH: Chimpanzee sees sky for first time, see the pure joy

Tomato price hike prompts meme-fest on social media

Fisherman bitten by shark in US, pulled off boat into river,…

The man’s family doubted that the woman’s family was aware of her pregnancy. The man’s family had been informed that the woman had undergone a surgery recently, in which stones were removed from her belly, for which her belly looked ballooned.

Following the incident, the groom’s family informed the girl’s family members. They refused to accept the girl and her newborn. The girls’ family arrived Noida.

Reportedly, the girl’s family took her back with them after the two families reached an agreement. Hence, no police complaint was filed as the case was mutually settled by them.

Also read: Doctor Held For Raping Nurse In Delhi

You might also like
Offbeat

Drone show creates spectacular scene of giant bottle pouring liquor into wine cup,…

Offbeat

Youth grips King Cobra head, netizens question, watch

Offbeat

Watch: Man sells pani puri on moving train, Netizen says ‘Biz is right on…

Offbeat

Delhi: Armed robbers give Rs 100 to couple after finding Rs 20 with them, watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans