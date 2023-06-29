Doctor held for raping nurse in Delhi

A 34-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, adding that the accused has been arrested.

New Delhi:  A 34-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, the police said on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, on June 13, a woman had reported that she used to work as a nurse at a private nursing home with the accused doctor identified as Noorul Hassan. In her complaint, the woman alleged that in August 2021, Hassan had raped her and also recorded her objectionable video. He also reportedly took Rs 7 lakh from her.

“During investigation, Hassan was apprehended from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The nursing home had shut some time ago,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said that the complainant was married 15 years ago and has two daughters. She is now separated from her husband.

