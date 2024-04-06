Woman dies, son critical in road accident in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: In a tragic accident in Boudh district of Odisha, a woman has been killed and her son has been critically injured on Saturday, said reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred while the son was bringing the sick mother on a bike for medical treatment to the hospital. A truck driver hit the bike from behind. The accident ihappened on the bridge over the Kiakata river in Boudh district.

The woman died on the spot of the accident, the son however has been critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital. According to the information available, the truck hit the bike on the Boudh-Kiakata bridge while the son Sujith Pradhan was taking his mother Gurubari to the Boudh Hospital as she was feeling ill.

While the mother died, the son was shifted to Burla Medical Center in critical condition. The truck driver has fled after the accident. The Boudh Police reached the spot and started investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that, a truck driver and his three son were seriously injured when an unknown vehicle hit their truck loaded with pumpkins near Lunibahal under Purunacuttak police station in Boudh district today. All the seriously injured were shifted to Boudh Hospital. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

