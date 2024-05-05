Temperature rises to 43°C and above at 12 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Temperature today rose to 43 degree Celsius and above at 12 places in Odisha with Titilagarh being the hottest place of the state as it boiled at 45°C.

According to the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), apart from Titilagarh 11 places recorded temperature of 43°C or above. They are Boudh (44.6), Nuapada (44.4), Balangir (44.3), Jharsuguda (44), Bhawanipatna (44), Baripada (43.8), Sonepur (43.5) and Sambalpur (43.4), Keonjhar (43), Sundargarh (43) and Nayagarh (43).

Likewise, the twin cities of Odisha, i.e – Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.9 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively.

The weatherman, however, predicted the maximum day temperature likely to come down from tomorrow as rain is expected to occur across the State. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal tomorrow, said the IMD while issuing a yellow warning for the same.