Congress MLA candidate Uma Ballav Rath attacked by miscreants

Puri: Senior Congress leader and party’s MLA candidate for the Puri Sadar Assembly Uma Ballav Rath was attacked by miscreants near the Puri bus stand this evening.

The miscreants launched a murderous attack on Uma Ballav Rath while he was campaigning near the Puri bus stand and fled the scene before anyone recognise them.

The Congress MLA candidate, who sustained injuries on his head following the attack, filed a complaint in this connection at the Puri Kumbharpada police station and sought police protection as he is slated to file his nomination tomorrow.

After his complaint, Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra said that the incident will be investigated on the basis of footages of the CCTV cameras and appropriate action will be taken against those who are involved in in the attack.

Meanwhile, security has been provided to Uma Ballav Rath following the murderous attack on him.