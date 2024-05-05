Major fire breaks out in shopping mall in Odisha’s Keonjhar, 4 injured

Keonjhar: A major fire reportedly broke out at Reliance Trends shopping mall at Anandpur of Odisha’s Keonjhar district during the noon time on Sunday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the greenroom of the shopping mall this afternoon while it was open and several employees along with some customers were inside, following which a thick smoke was seen emitting from the building.

Soon, the emergency siren of the shopping mall rang due to which everyone ran for life. However, some employees were stranded inside.

On being informed, three Fire Brigades rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire completely and rescued eight employees who were trapped inside the smoke-filled mall.

Out of the eight employees, four had sustained injuries by the time they were rescued. Without delay, they were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

While the exact reason behind the inferno is yet to be known, it is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit of electrical connections inside the shopping mall.