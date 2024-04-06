Truck driver and his 3 sons critical in road accident in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: In a tragic incident, there has been a road accident in Boudh district of Odisha in which a truck driver and his three sons are critical.

According to reports, a fatal road accident occurred near Lunibahal under Purunacuttack police station. An unknown vehicle hit a truck loaded with pumpkins on the national highway number 57. The truck driver and his three sons have been critically injured in the road accident in Boudh.

They have been admitted to the Boudh Hospital. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Earlier today, a man and his son have died in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha said reliable reports. According to sources, in the fatal accident near Baruha square under Sadar police station of Jajpur district. A tipper truck hit the bike from behind. The impact of the accident was so bad that the father and son died on the spot.

According to reports, Saida Jena and his son Muna Jena of Sathiatgiri village in Shimla Panchayat were killed. According to information, both went to their relative’s house late last night. While returning from there, a tipper truck hit them near Baruhan square.

The father died on the spot while the son was taken to the Jajpur District Hospital (DHH) where he was declared brought dead. There the doctor declared him dead. Sadarthana police reached the spot and started investigation.