Will quit politics if Naveen Patnaik does’t become CM again, says Pandian, gives challenge to Union Minister

Jharsuguda: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian made a very bold announcement today saying he would quit politics if BJD president Naveen Patnaik does not become the Chief Minister of the state for the sixth time.

While addressing a public meeting at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Pandian said, “I challenge that Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister on June 9 with three-fourth majorities. You (BJP) say that there is BJP wave and wave for a change in Odisha, but I strongly say that if the Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik) does not become the Chief Minister again, I will take “sanyas” from politics.”

Pandian also gave the “sanyas” from politics challenge to Union Minister and said, “As you (BJP and Union Minister) say I am the gumasta of the Chief Minister but I have the courage to say this, but you are the Union Minister, then say if you have the courage that you will take “sanyas” from politics if BJP does not come to the power in Odisha.”

Targeting the Union Minister, Pandian said that the opposition leaders are coming now only because of the election and post-election they will vanish somewhere and the Union Minister is here and talks sweetly only because of the election.

The senor BJD leader asked what the Union Minster has done for the state till date. He (the Union Minster) is contesting elections in Sambalpur, but what has he done? His party does not trust him then how will the people trust him, Pandian questioned.