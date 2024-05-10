Kartik Pandian, a journey from an IAS Officer to the star campaigner of BJD

Bhubaneswar: Kartik Pandian, a name that is synonymous with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has had an incredible journey from being an IAS officer to becoming the star campaigner for the ruling party. Now with election fever gripping the State of Odisha, this ex-bureaucrat has been credited with facing the opposition party with an unique confidence that is equal to none. From introducing the unique concept of transformation through 5T in Odisha to being one of the most significant persons in forming the party manifesto for the upcoming 2024 elections, this ex-IAS has been a significant contributor to the betterment of the party that has ruled Odisha for the past 24 years.

The main political strategist of BJD is Kartik Pandian. At various political rallies this ex-bureaucrat has been seen giving a befitting reply to all the questions raised by the opposition party. He stands as a protective shield between the government and the opposition. Meanwhile, he has a lot of craze in the field. There has been a keen interest among the people to listen to his words and the way he speaks. This government has been made pro people schemes with the implementation of various schemes. Pandian has always not only introduced various schemes but also ensured its proper implementation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Janata Dal are continuously working towards the interests of the people of Odisha. Pandian keeps repeating this at the various political rallies that he attends as the star campaigner of the ruling party. This bureaucrat is an Odisha cadre IAS officer. He was the District Magistrate of Ganjam back in the year 2007 where his tryst with CM Naveen started given the fact Hinjili is the constituency of the CM. In 2011, he was appointed as the Personal Secretary of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. After that Kartik Pandian took over the additional charge as the 5T Secretary to the Government of Odisha in 2019. With this started his responsibility for the transformation. The then Bureaucrat took it upon himself to make the dreams of the Chief Minister stand true. It will not be wrong to say that Pandian lead the path of the transformation and played an important role in the development of Odisha.

Not only in the field of politics but also in various developmental projects of Odisha, he has left an indelible mark. He has touched everyone, from mass to class to solve their issues. This ex-IAS officer has had a major role in taking Odisha to the apex in the field of sports. Pandian has an outstanding contribution to organizing the Hockey World Cup.

Odisha will always remember the contribution of the 5T Chairman in the development of the various religious sites all over the state. Be it the historical Parikrama Prakalpa or the new Dhabaleswar bridge or that of the matter SAMALEI project, every single work has been closely monitored by him personally. This early riser reaches the development spots and analyses all aspects of the project himself. Pandian has brought a revolution at the administrative level. The aim was to bring the administration to the people and that has been rightly achieved. He has had an important role in the implementation of the irrigation projects in the state.

The 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman has brought about a marked transformation in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and looks at transforming it into an AIIMS plus hospital. This bureaucrat has also worked hard to better the transportation scenario of the state. A lot has been done for the students in government schools and colleges such as scholarships and complete transformation of schools under 5T schemes. He believes and echoes the sentiments of the CM about the fact that “the youth are the future of the state and that every life is valuable”.

This ex-bureaucrat believes strongly in the values of the Chief Minister and has gone to the extent of saying that he will quit politics if BJD does not come to power. He has further challenged a senior leader of the opposition to quit politics if their party does not win.

Despite facing sheer criticism by the opposition for being the star face of the ruling party in the state, Mr. Pandian has never lost his integrity and dedication towards his commitments. He has always remained firm, cool working relentlessly and hence has won a place in the hearts of millions of Odias.