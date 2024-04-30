Watch heart-warming video: Eagle battles for life due to scorching heat, police take care of it like child

Bhubaneswar: Be it human, animal or bird, every life in the world is important. Everyone needs water for their survival. However, amid the ongoing scorching heatwave condition not only the human being but also other creatures are having harrowing time and are craving for water to drink and quench their thirst. Amid such scenario a heart-warming incident occurred in Bhubaneswar today.

Amidst the scorching heat wave in Bhubaneswar at 1.40 PM with temperatures soaring to 45.4 degrees Celsius, an eagle, desperately seeking water, fell near the entrance gate of the office of the Commissionerate Police.

Fortunately, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, passing by to look after the water pots placed at the lawn for birds noticed the eagle, which was battling for life and rescued it with all care.

Later, the eagle, which was not in a state to fly, was provided with nourishment and hydration, including ORS, water, food and care.

After ensuring its well-being in an air-conditioned room, the Commissionerate Police handed over the eagle to the forest department. Thus life of a silent bird could be saved.

“Though a small effort, it was a privilege to serve and support a silent creature in need. Let’s remember to extend a helping hand to all beings, especially during challenging times. This event may be small but it teaches many,” said the Police Commissioner.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

