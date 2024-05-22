Gold price in India decreases for 24 and 22 carat on May 22, Drops by Rs 650, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 22, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 74,510 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,300. The rates have decreased by Rs 650.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 22, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,510, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,300.
Gold price dropped up to Rs 600 was recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,660
|Rs 68,450
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,510
|Rs 68,300
|Chennai
|Rs 74,840
|Rs 68,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,510
|Rs 68,300
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,510
|Rs 68,300
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,510
|Rs 68,300
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,510
|Rs 68,300
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 22, 2024, silver costs Rs 96,500 per kilogram.