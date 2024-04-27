Sword attack in Bhubaneswar leaves youth critical, hospitalized

Bhubaneswar: A youth turned critical on Saturday after being attacked with sword by a group of miscreants. The incident took place near GIT College under Maitri Vihar Police Station limits in the capital city.

The victim has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Salia sahi area in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, today afternoon a gang of miscreants went to Salia sahi in a motive to attack Sahil. They enquired about him but could not find him. They also asked a friend of Sahil who said that he did not know. Hence, they returned.

Later, at about 4 pm they somehow found Sahil near the GIT college and chased him. They attacked him with sword and other sharp weapons and fled from the scene.

The locals then rescued the youth and rushed him to Capital Hospital in a critical condition. His family members are frightened due to the attack. The attack is said to be due to past enmity.

Till the report was written, the miscreants had not been arrested. Police probe is underway in this case while Sahil is under treatment at the hospital.