Robbery bid foiled in Odisha’s Khordha dist, looters fire in air to frighten couple

Khordha: A dacoity bid through blank fire was foiled in Khordha district of Odisha on Monday. The looters attempted to rob a couple by frightening them by opening fire in blank. However, the loot bid was foiled.

As per reports, a man and his wife were returning from Banki to their home in Sarua on a bike today. When they were travelling along the Baghamari-Simore road, a few dacoits chased them and opened fire in blank in an attempt to rob them.

The miscreants attempted to rob the couple by frightening them through blank fire. However, the couple somehow managed to get rid of the dacoits.

After getting information police personnel from Baghamari Police station swung into action and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Further investigation of the case is underway while police are trying to nab the dacoits.

