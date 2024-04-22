Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta attends Gandabadha festival in Daspalla

Nayagarh: Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta recently attended the famous Lankapodi Jatra of Daspalla in Nayagarh district of Odisha. Dr Samanta, the Founder of KISS and KIIT, graced the Gandabadha Utsav of the Lankapodi Jatra.

One of the major attractions of Daspalla’s Lankapodi Jatra is the Gandabadha Utsav.

Gandabadha is a beautiful episode. Here is the plot of this fiction. As per the tradition of the Surya dynasty, on the day of their father’s shraddha following the marriage, it is customary for the princes to perform Gandabadha to show off their prowess to their forefathers.

Accordingly, the same episode is enacted here in Daspalla during the Lankapodi Jatra. In this drama, Shriram goes accompanied by his brother and the Chaturanga army in a procession. This episode is enacted at the Netaji Maidan stage in Durga Bazar area, about 4 km from the main stage.

The scene is very impressive that is enacted amid playing of different types of instruments, fireworks, dance and music. In that scene, Shriram gets away from his army. In the jungle, he meets the hermit king Guhak and later befriends him. He then gets immersed in the hospitality of the king and the dance performed by the shabars and shabaris. Later, he gets reunited with the army and returns to Ayodhya.

During the Gadabadha utsav in Daspalla a big procession set out from the Mahavir temple and arrived at the Netaji Maidan.

Thousands of people participated in the festival that included music, firework display, illumination and ‘Ghodanacha’ besides many other attractions. After the arrival of the procession, the performance enthralled the audience. At the end, a cultural program was held.

Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta, Daspalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera, Block Chairperson Sunanda Sahu, Notified Area Council (NAC) chairperson Punam Priyadharini, Gania Block Chairperson Jhuna Jena and others participated in the program while thousands of spectators enjoyed the program.