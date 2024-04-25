Car-autorickshaw accident in Sambalpur of Odisha, 1 dead and 5 injured

Sambalpur: In a tragic car-autorickshaw accident in Sambalpur district of Odisha, one person has died and five have been injured.

According to reports, the accident took place in the afternoon hours on Thursday. It took place near the Bhatra Sankar Matha under Dhanupalli police station limits.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the Sambalpur District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), said latest reports in this regard. The police has reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for postmortem.

An investigation is underway in this matter. The reason as to why the accident occurred is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited.

Recently in February, in a tragic accident in Sambalpur of Odisha took place in which as many as 10 have been injured. According to available reports, a pick-up van overtured.

Reports say, in the accident in Sambalpur, the van overturned and more than 10 workers were injured in the incident. The accident took place on National Highway No. 55 in Hatibari, Sambalpur.

All the injured have been admitted to the Sambalpur District Headquarter Hospital. Among those injured later updated reports said that, four of them are in critical condition and have been shifted to VIMSAR in Burla.

The van carrying laborers traveling from Sambalpur to Jujumura when it lost its balance and overturned on the roadside.

Also Read: 5 Injured In Road Accident In Khurda As Ambulance Crashes Into Bus