Police intensify blocking and checking in Bhubaneswar in view of election

Bhubaneswar: With the upcoming general elections 2024 is getting near, the Commissionerate Police has intensified its efforts to ensure security and uphold law and order across various locations in Bhubaneswar.

Under the Bhubaneswar UPD, vigilant measures have been implemented by blocking and checking at DN Regalia under Tamando Police Station limits, as well as at Managaraj Point under Laxmisagar PS limits

The primary focus is on curbing illegal activities such as the transportation of ganja, Liquor, brown sugar, and cash. This approach aims to prevent criminal elements from disrupting the electoral process and maintain a crime-free environment in our city.

Simultaneously, foot patrolling and flag marches have been initiated to deter any potential untoward incidents and ensure a free and fair election.

