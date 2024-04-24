Despite repeated fines and checking, Bhubaneswar residents continue to use black film; 40 more vehicles fined

Bhubaneswar: Despite repeated fines and checking, the residents of Bhubaneswar continued to use black film as 40 more vehicles have been fined by the Commissionerate Police Traffic wing today.

The city police, under the supervision of PK Rout DCP Traffic along with Jayant Kumar Dora ACP Traffic, IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2, jointly conducted special drive with “Zero tolerance approach” against putting black film in the vehicles near Giri Durga Temple, opposite of Mahakali Atakala Unit 3 & Traffic PS 2 at busbay near Rail Sadan along with RTO1 and RTO 2, Traffic PS-1.

The joint team detected 40 vehicles for black film violation and booked the offenders for violation under 182(A)4 with total fine amount of Rs 2,20,000. The team also removed the black film from the vehicles.

A total of 20 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS 1 and 20 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS -2.

The Commissionerate Police will intensify the drive against black film in order to check crime and anti-social activities under Safe City drive.

Sanjeeb Panda Commissioner of police appealed to the vehicle owners to remove any kind of film on the vehicles, mainly four wheelers do that they don’t face the inconvenience of getting detained on the road for removal and facing prosecution under section 184(A)4 MV Act.