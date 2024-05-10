PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar ahead of election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the upcoming election in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The Prime Minister began his roadshow at around 8.30 PM from the State party office and concluded at Vani Vihar by 9.30 PM.

A huge crowd including the party leaders and workers turned up and lined both sides of the 2.5-km-long stretch to greet him by shouting slogans, waving party flags, holding his cut-outs and party’s election symbol lotus.

A heavy security arrangement was made by the Odisha police with the help of the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos. Barricades were erected on both sides of the road from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar and the area was declared no-fly zone.

A total of 55 platoons of police force along with 5 DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs, 27 ACPs, 41 Inspectors,180 other Officers were deployed on both sides from Vani Vihar to Mastercanteen Square to provide security.

Besides, as many as three units of anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU), dog and bomb squads were also deployed.

After having a night halt in the State Capital City-based Raj Bhawan, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in Balangir tomorrow.