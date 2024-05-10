ECoR to run more Summer Special Trains in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run more Special Trains in Odisha with the aim to avoid the rush of passengers during summer.

According to the East Coast Railway, the Special Trains will run to various destinations of the country from its jurisdiction.

Below is the list of special summer trains:

08420/08419 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai, LTT-Bhubaneswar weekly Summer Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 2300hrs on every Wednesday between May 8 and June 26. In the return direction, this train will leave from LTT at 1320hrs on every Friday between May 10 and June 28. 07035/07036 Secunderabad-Brahmapur-Secunderabad Summer Special from Secunderabad will leave at 2045hrs on May 11 and 14. In the return direction, this train from Brahmapur will leave at 1645hrs on May 12 and 15. 09059/09060 Surat-Brahmapur-Surat Special from Surat will leave at 1420hrs on Wednesdays between May 22 to June 26. In the return direction, this train will leave from Brahmapur at 0430hrs on Fridays between May 24 and June 28. 06107/06108 Chennai Egmore-Bhubaneswar-Chennai Egmore Special Train from Chennai Egmore will leave at 1030hrs on May 11 and June 1 2024. In the return direction, this train from Bhubaneswar will leave at 0930hrs on May 12 and June 7. 06109/06110 Chennai Egmore-Sambalpur-Chennai Egmore Special Train from Chennai Egmore will leave at 1030hrs on May 18 & June 7, 2024. In the return direction, this train from Sambalpur will leave at 1135hrs on May 19 and June 8, 2024.

