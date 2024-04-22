Odisha vigilance raid in Bargarh on Headmaster of Kushanpuri High School

Bargarh: A short while ago there has been an Odisha vigilance raid on Balamukunda Padhan, Headmaster, Kushanpuri High School in Bargarh district.

Reports say that the headmaster has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.14,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand) from a functionary of local SHG to process file for release of payment in their favour towards cleaning and night watch duty of the school.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Pradhan and seized. Following the trap laid by Odisha vigilance raid in Bargarh, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Pradhan from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station Case No.09 Dt. 21.04.2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Headmaster Pradhan, Head Master. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.