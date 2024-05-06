Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to address public in Odisha’s 2 places today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Odisha-visit presently. As per schedule released by the officials, the PM is set to address public meetings at two places of the state today.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at Behampur at 10 am and later he will address another public meeting at 12.30 pm in Nabarangpur.

It is worth mentioning here that, the PM Modi landed in the Bhubaneswar airport at 10.40 PM in a special plain of the Indian Air Force. He was received by BJP State President Manmohan Samal. Bhubaneswar sitting MP and candidate Aparajita Sarangi, party’s MLA candidate for Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency Jagannath Pradhan and Odisha BJP Vice President Golak Mohapatra were present at the aerodrome.

The local administration and police have made elaborate arrangements for his smooth and successful visit of the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, BJP national president, JP Nadda also visit Bhubaneswar and released the party’s manifesto for Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.

Notably, elections will be held in Odisha in four phases and will begin on May 13.

