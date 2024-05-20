WATCH: Ugly truth behind dance bars in Bhubaneswar exposed!

Bhubaneswar: The ugly truth behind dance bars in Bhubaneswar has been revealed by a bar dancer on Monday, said reliable reports. Right in the middle of the road, a bar dancer was seen crying and revealing the truth.

The truth behind the torture and abuse was revealed by a girl who somehow managed to escape from a dance bar earlier today. The girl talked about the atrocities faced by her while working as a bar dancer.

She revealed that most of the bar dancers in Bhubaneswar are forced into prostitution. In case they deny, they are being beaten up and abused. Unable to endure such torture, the girl somehow managed to escape.

The girl further alleged that she was forced to protest because her complaint was not heard in the police station. The incident has come to light under the Lakshmi Sagar police station limits. She was seen sitting on the road for more than an hour, seeking justice.

Even after protesting for a long time the locals and the police failed to react, alleged the bar dancer. Later, the police took the girl to the police station. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Earlier on October 10, two bar dancers had alleged that the owner was trying to sell them for prostitution in Bhubaneswar. These allegations of prostitution had been brought by the two bar dancers in Ashok Nagar area under the Capital police station jurisdiction in Bhubaneswar.

The bar dancers complained to the police about how they were sexually harassed while working as bar dancers. There was a complaint about allowing the customers of the bar into the girls’ changing room. This was also reported to the Capital police station.

But later the owner tried to suppress the matter, but finally the truth came out. Earlier, the Excise department had formed a special team to prevent the illegal activities in this bar.

It is worth mentioning that after the news was broadcast in the media, the Capital police station called four people for interrogation. The video of a woman providing services to a customer in the bar was then going viral on social media.

WATCH:

