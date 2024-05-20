35.31% voter turnout in Odisha till 1pm

Bhubaneswar: There has been a 35.31% voter turnout in Odisha till 1 pm on Monday said the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Odisha.

Voting for the second phase of elections is going on in the state. By the end of the day, the average voter turnout is 35.31 percent. 34.38 percent in Asika Lok Sabha, 38 in Bargarh. 18, 32.82 in Balangir, 35.09 in Kandhamal, 36 in Sundergarh. 32 percent voting. In the same way, Bannai as an assembly constituency has a maximum of 47. 20 percent voting has been done.

Voting is going on today in five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats. Asika and Kandhamal along with Balangir, Bargarh and Sundergarh Lok Sabha in the west and all the assembly seats under it are voting. About 80 lakh voters will decide the fate of 305 candidates. Voting is going on in 9 thousand 148 polling centers and 14 additional polling centers.

About 80 lakh voters will decide the fate of 305 candidates. Voting is going on in 9 thousand 148 polling centers and 14 additional polling centers. Polling was delayed in a few booths due to EVM glitch in Odisha in a few places on Monday said reports. During the second phase elections on Monday voting was delayed because of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).